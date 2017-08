UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A ceasefire in South Sudan's capital Juba appears to be "largely holding, barring sporadic gunfire" and United Nations peacekeepers were able to carry out a limited number of short patrols on Tuesday, a U.N. spokesman said in New York.

"(The U.N. mission) also reports that the airport in the capital has been reopened, although commercial flights remain suspended," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.