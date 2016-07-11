U.S. says implementing 'ordered departure' of staff from South Sudan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was implementing an "ordered departure" of its staff from South Sudan following heavy fighting between troops loyal to the president and those backing the vice president.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington welcomed the ceasefire separately declared by the president and vice president late on Monday. He said the ordered departure is not tantamount to evacuation.
