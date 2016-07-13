FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. sends 47 troops to South Sudan to protect Americans
July 13, 2016 / 8:33 PM / a year ago

U.S. sends 47 troops to South Sudan to protect Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it had deployed 47 troops to South Sudan to protect U.S. citizens and the U.S. embassy after an outbreak of deadly violence in the country.

"These deployed personnel will remain in South Sudan until the security situation becomes such that their presence is no longer needed," the White House said in a statement.

The combat-ready troops arrived in South Sudan on Tuesday. An additional 130 military personnel currently in Djibouti are also prepared to provide support as necessary, the White House said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
