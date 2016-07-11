FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. condemns fighting in South Sudan
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. condemns fighting in South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday condemned the violence in South Sudan and said it would hold those who commit atrocities or impede efforts to stop the fighting "fully accountable," the White House's national security adviser said.

"We call on those fighting to return to their barracks. This senseless and inexcusable violence — undertaken by those who yet again are putting self-interest above the well-being of their country and people — puts at risk everything the South Sudanese people have aspired to over the past five years," national security adviser Susan Rice said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
