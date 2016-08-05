South Sudan agrees to deployment of regional force, IGAD says

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan's government on Friday agreed to allow the deployment of a regional protection force, the regional Africa group IGAD said, following ethnically charged fighting last month in the capital Juba.

"The government of South Sudan has accepted (the deployment of troops) with no condition," Mahboub Maalim, the secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), said after a special summit of the group's leaders in Ethiopia.