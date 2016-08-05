FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan agrees to deployment of regional force, IGAD says
August 5, 2016 / 6:28 PM / a year ago

South Sudan agrees to deployment of regional force, IGAD says

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is escorted from the meeting hall during the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) extraordinary summit on South Sudan in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, August 5, 2016.Tiksa Negeri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan's government on Friday agreed to allow the deployment of a regional protection force, the regional Africa group IGAD said, following ethnically charged fighting last month in the capital Juba.

"The government of South Sudan has accepted (the deployment of troops) with no condition," Mahboub Maalim, the secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), said after a special summit of the group's leaders in Ethiopia.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King

