U.N. chief Ban condemns shooting down of UN helicopter in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned on Friday the shooting down of a “clearly marked” U.N. helicopter by South Sudan’s army, which he said killed four Russian crew in the Jonglei state.

In a statement, Ban called “on the Government of South Sudan to immediately carry out an investigation and bring to account those responsible for this act.” He demanded that measures be put in place to prevent any further incidents.