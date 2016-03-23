U.N. sets up inquiry into South Sudan human rights violations

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council decided on Wednesday to set up a three-person commission to investigate human rights abuses in South Sudan, making a last minute amendment to a resolution to significantly bolster scrutiny of the country.

The Council had been considering mandating a single expert, a proposal initiated by the United States and Albania. But after an oral amendment, it agreed by consensus to set up the commission, with a renewable one-year mandate.

South Sudan said it would cooperate with the commission, which is charged with looking gang rapes, destruction of villages and attacks on civilians that may constitute war crimes.