U.N. sets up inquiry into South Sudan human rights violations
March 23, 2016 / 11:17 PM / a year ago

U.N. sets up inquiry into South Sudan human rights violations

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves next to South Sudan's President Salva Kiir in the capital Juba February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council decided on Wednesday to set up a three-person commission to investigate human rights abuses in South Sudan, making a last minute amendment to a resolution to significantly bolster scrutiny of the country.

The Council had been considering mandating a single expert, a proposal initiated by the United States and Albania. But after an oral amendment, it agreed by consensus to set up the commission, with a renewable one-year mandate.

South Sudan said it would cooperate with the commission, which is charged with looking gang rapes, destruction of villages and attacks on civilians that may constitute war crimes.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

