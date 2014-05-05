FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan government, rebels agree to consider 'month of tranquility'
May 5, 2014

South Sudan government, rebels agree to consider 'month of tranquility'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudan signed a deal with rebels to consider a “month of tranquility” that would start on Monday to allow civilians caught up in a four-month conflict to move to places of safety and plant crops, a Reuters witness said.

The agreement also renewed a commitment by the warring sides to open humanitarian corridors, amid warnings from the United Nations of a possible famine. The accord comes after last week’s visit to Juba by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and is a rare sign of progress after months of faltering peace talks.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and Edmund Blair

