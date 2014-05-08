South Sudan rebel leader in Addis Ababa for talks: rebel source

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar flew into the Ethiopian capital on Thursday for face-to-face talks with his rival President Salva Kiir, a senior member of the rebel negotiating team told Reuters.

Earlier, Machar’s spokesman had said the rebel leader was on his way to Addis Ababa and was committed to meeting Kiir, who sacked Machar as deputy president in July. That act reignited their long-running political feud and sparked fighting in mid-December that has killed thousands of people.