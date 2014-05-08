FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan rebel leader in Addis Ababa for talks: rebel source
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2014 / 3:43 PM / 3 years ago

South Sudan rebel leader in Addis Ababa for talks: rebel source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar flew into the Ethiopian capital on Thursday for face-to-face talks with his rival President Salva Kiir, a senior member of the rebel negotiating team told Reuters.

Earlier, Machar’s spokesman had said the rebel leader was on his way to Addis Ababa and was committed to meeting Kiir, who sacked Machar as deputy president in July. That act reignited their long-running political feud and sparked fighting in mid-December that has killed thousands of people.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.