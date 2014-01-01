South Sudan declares emergency in two states: government Twitter account

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in two states on Wednesday, the government said on its official Twitter account.

“President Kiir has declared a state of emergency for Unity and Jonglei states #SouthSudan,” the statement on the @RepSouthSudan Twitter handle said.

The two regions have been the focus of fighting against rebel forces loyal to the former vice president that has killed more that 1,000 people.