South Sudan, rebel negotiators to arrive in Ethiopia on Wednesday: minister
December 31, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan, rebel negotiators to arrive in Ethiopia on Wednesday: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The South Sudanese government and rebel negotiators will arrive for peace talks in Ethiopia on Wednesday, a day later than planned, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom said, as fighting raged for the control of the flashpoint town of Bor.

“I‘m worried that the continued fighting in Bor might scupper the start of these talks,” Adhanom, who is the chair of the regional IGAD bloc mediating the talks, told Reuters by phone from the capital Addis Ababa.

“Hopefully both delegations will arrive tomorrow (Wednesday), start the talks and settle this problem and once and for all.”

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams

