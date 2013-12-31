South Sudan rebels control part of key town of Bor: officials

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels battled their way to the center of the strategically important town of Bor on Tuesday and were in control of some neighborhoods as the fighting raged on, the town’s mayor and a government minister said.

“The town is still partly in our hands and partly in the hands of the rebels,” Mayor Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters from the government’s military headquarters inside Bor.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said: “This morning (the rebels) advanced to the center. The fighting is still taking place.”