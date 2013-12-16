Heavy gunfire, blasts heard in South Sudan capital: witness

JUBA (Reuters) - Gunshots rang out through the night in South Sudan’s capital Juba and blasts could be heard on Monday morning, said a Reuters witness in the city, where political tension has been high since President Salva Kiir fired his deputy in July.

“The fighting started last night. It was sporadic gunfire. But then at 6 a.m. this morning it intensified and you could hear explosions,” said a Reuters reporter in Juba.