FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan's president in Ethiopia for talks with rebel leader
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2014 / 9:53 AM / 3 years ago

South Sudan's president in Ethiopia for talks with rebel leader

Aaron Maasho

2 Min Read

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir speaks during a news conference in Juba, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Emre Rende

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir arrived on Friday in Ethiopia’s capital for the first face-to-face talks with rebel leader Riek Machar to try to end four months of conflict and avert a possible genocide.

Kiir sacked Machar as deputy president in July, reigniting their long-running political feud. Clashes between their rival army factions erupted in the capital on December 15 and spread across the impoverished country, killing thousands of people and uprooting more than a million.

A ceasefire signed by the rival groups in January has been largely ignored by both sides.

Machar arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

“The president has arrived for the talks,” said a member of the government’s delegation at the talks referring to Kiir.

Several members of the delegations from both sides were gathered at Addis Ababa’s Sheraton Hotel, where Machar was also staying, according to diplomats. The talks were set to take place later on Friday at the presidential palace.

The conflict has increasingly taken on ethnic dimensions, pitting Kiir’s Dinka people against Machar’s Nuers, while crippling the South Sudanese economy and slashing its economically vital oil output by a third.

The United States, other world powers and African neighbours, which welcomed South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011, have piled pressure on the two men to halt the violence that threatens the stability of the world’s newest country.

Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.