South Sudanese parties agree to share cabinet slots

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s warring parties agreed on Thursday to share ministerial positions in a transitional government of national unity, the chair of the body monitoring a peace deal said.

President Salva Kiir and his rival, former vice president Riek Machar, signed an accord last August to end fighting that killed thousands of people and drove more than 2 million people from their homes.

The deal stated that a transitional government would be created for a period of 30 months followed by an election.

Festus Mogae, the chair of the monitoring commission, said Kiir’s government will nominate 16 ministers, including the ministers for finance, defense and justice.

Machar’s SPLM/A will nominate 10 ministers to portfolios such as petroleum and interior which were reserved for his side.

Smaller parties will get four slots including the foreign affairs brief and the Cabinet Affairs Ministry, Mogae said in a statement.

He did not say when the appointments will be completed.