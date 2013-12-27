South Sudan neighbors say will not accept any violent overthrow of Kiir

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan’s neighbors said on Friday they would not accept any violent overthrow of President Salva Kiir’s democratically elected government after almost two weeks of clashes between government troops and those loyal to his former deputy.

Speaking at an extraordinary heads of state meeting held by east African body Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kiir and ex-vice president Riek Machar to seize “the small window of opportunity” and start peace talks.

“Let it be known that we in IGAD will not accept the unconstitutional overthrow of a duly and democratically elected government in South Sudan. Violence has never provided optimum solutions,” Kenyatta said, according to a statement released by the State House.