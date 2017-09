JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir held talks in Juba on Thursday with African mediators seeking to end a conflict between rival factions, the presidential spokesman said, the first international initiative since clashes erupted this week.

“The African Union is till now meeting with the president,” spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters by telephone. “Their message is that they are trying to broker peace between the two forces.”