FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Indian U.N. peacekeepers killed in South Sudan: U.N
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

Two Indian U.N. peacekeepers killed in South Sudan: U.N

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - Two United Nations peacekeepers from India were killed and a third wounded on Thursday when a U.N. base in South Sudan was overrun by armed youths, U.N. spokesman Joe Contreras said on Friday.

Previous reports indicated three Indian peacekeepers died.

Contreras said two civilians were also killed when Lou Nuer youths breached a U.N. compound in Jonglei State. He could not confirm comments by presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny that 54 people from the ethnic Dinka group were killed in the raid.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.