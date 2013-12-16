FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan president says troops allied to sacked vice president behind fighting
December 16, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

South Sudan president says troops allied to sacked vice president behind fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference regarding floods in six of its 10 states which have displaced thousands, inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president blamed on Monday soldiers loyal to former deputy president Riek Machar, who he sacked in July, for starting fighting in the capital Juba overnight, adding the government was now in control of the situation.

Flanked by ministers and wearing combat fatigues rather than his usual civilian clothes, Kiir declared an overnight curfew in Juba effective from Monday night. The curfew would run each night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., he said.

Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet

