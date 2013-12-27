South Sudan says former Finance Minister, ex-party chief to remain detained

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan has released two politicians among 11 accused of plotting a coup against President Salva Kiir but will keep three of the group in custody over corruption allegations, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

Spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said former Finance Minister Kosti Manibe, ex-Cabinet Affairs Minister Deng Alor, and the former Secretary General of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Front party, Pagan Amum, would remain detained.

“We are following the legal avenue,” Ateny told Reuters.