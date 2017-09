People displaced from fighting between the South Sudanese army and rebels, wait for boats to cross the Nile River, in Bor town, around 180 km (112 miles), northwest from the capital of Juba December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday for talks to try to end weeks of fighting which has killed more than 1,000 people, a Reuters witness said.

The rebel negotiators declined to comment as they entered the city’s Sheraton Hotel.