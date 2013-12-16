FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. envoy calls for end to South Sudan fighting
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. envoy calls for end to South Sudan fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) Special Representative to Secretary General (SRSG) Hilde Johnson addresses a news conference in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

JUBA (Reuters) - The U.N. envoy for South Sudan called on Monday for an end to fighting that erupted overnight between soldiers in Africa’s newest nation and said she was in touch with the country’s leaders.

“I urge all parties in the fighting to cease hostilities immediately and exercise restraint,” U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hilde Johnson said in a statement.

“I have been in touch regularly with the key leaders... to call for calm.”

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by Edmund Blair, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.