U.N.'s Ban likely to ask for about 5,000 more peacekeepers for South Sudan: diplomats
#World News
December 23, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

U.N.'s Ban likely to ask for about 5,000 more peacekeepers for South Sudan: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is expected to ask the U.N. Security Council on Monday to boost the number of peacekeeping troops in South Sudan to about 11,800 from 6,800, council diplomats said.

The 15-member council is likely to adopt a resolution approving the measure on Tuesday, said the diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity. Ban is also expected to recommend increasing the number of police to nearly 1,000 from 700.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

