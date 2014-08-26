Russian airline says its helicopter likely shot down in South Sudan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s UTair airline said its Mi-8 helicopter chartered by the United Nations in South Sudan was shot down on Tuesday, according to preliminary information.

“According to preliminary information, the helicopter was shot down with surface-to-air fire and is lying 3 kilometers away from the destination airport,” the company said in a statement.

It said four crew members were on board. The United Nations said earlier on Tuesday three of the crew were killed when the aircraft crashed on a routine cargo flight.