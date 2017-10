South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing ahead of his return to South Sudan as vice president, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar arrived in Juba on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, returning to the capital for the first time since a conflict erupted more than two years ago and after a row last week over the weapons he could bring.