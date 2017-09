South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit (2nd R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) at the President's Office in Juba May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president is committed to taking measures to end more than four months of conflict in Africa’s newest country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Juba after meeting Salva Kiir.

Kerry also said Kiir was willing to travel to neighboring Ethiopia, where peace talks are being held, possibly next week. Washington’s top diplomat said this would “hopefully” involve a meeting with rebel leader Riek Machar.

