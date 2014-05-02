Kerry says hopes to speak to South Sudan rebel leader

JUBA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he hoped to speak with South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar later in the day to persuade him to meet with his rival President Salva Kiir and bring an end to the country’s conflict.

Kiir had earlier told Kerry in Juba that he was willing to travel to Ethiopia where peace talks between the warring sides are being held. Kerry said a meeting between the two was “critical” to implement a failed January ceasefire.