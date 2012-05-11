Southwest Airlines online system back up

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said its online check-in system was back up and running after it suffered an outage earlier on Thursday. No flights were canceled during the outage.

The problem forced the discount carrier to manually check in travelers at airports for a period during the afternoon. Southwest spokeswoman Ashley Dillon said the “system glitch” disabled online check-in and check-in at airport kiosks.

“It didn’t cause too much of a disruption to our operation,” Dillon added. Southwest operates more than 3,000 flights a day.