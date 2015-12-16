FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines plane rolls off Nashville taxiway, eight injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines plane rolled off a taxiway and got stuck in the grass after landing at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday evening, and eight people were hospitalized with injuries, officials said.

Southwest Airlines Co said Flight 31 from Houston Hobby Airport was approaching the gate with 133 passengers and five crew members aboard when it left the taxiway. All were safely evacuated from the airplane and transported to the terminal, Southwest said.

The airline said it did not have detailed information on the injuries suffered by the eight passengers, although three had been evaluated at a local hospital and released.

The plane was a Boeing 737 jet, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement.

The FAA is investigating, Bergen said.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and David Bailey in Minneapolis, editing by Leslie Adler and Louise Heavens

