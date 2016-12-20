Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract: statement
WASHINGTON Microsoft Corp has been awarded a $927 million contract to provide technical support to the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Southwest Airlines Co's website was back up after being unavailable for few hours on Tuesday, just a few days ahead of the busy Christmas weekend.
The No.4 U.S. airline tweeted that it was facing issues related to checking in.
The latest crash comes five months after the airline halted all departures to resolve issues impacting multiple technology systems.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.
SAN FRANCISCO Greylock Partners, a top-tier Silicon Valley venture firm, said on Tuesday it has hired a new investing partner in Josh McFarland, who will be leaving his executive post at Twitter Inc.