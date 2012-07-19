Southwest Airlines posts higher profit

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported an increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher fares.

Net income was $228 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $161 million, or 21 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, net income came to $273 million, or 36 cents a share.

Operating revenue rose nearly 12 percent to $4.6 billion. Operating expense were up about 6 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 3 percent.