Southwest Airlines posts higher profit
July 19, 2012 / 11:14 AM / in 5 years

Southwest Airlines posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported an increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher fares.

Net income was $228 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $161 million, or 21 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, net income came to $273 million, or 36 cents a share.

Operating revenue rose nearly 12 percent to $4.6 billion. Operating expense were up about 6 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 3 percent.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

