Southwest posts profit, says revenue is improving

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) reported that it swung to a third- quarter profit against a year-earlier loss, but total revenue was flat and average ticket prices edged lower as demand weakened in September.

Excluding special items, profit was better than analysts expected.

The carrier on Thursday said a key revenue measure was trending stronger so far this month than a year ago, but added it would need to more forcefully control costs over the next year in the wake of rising fuel prices.

“Right now, early indications are somewhat positive that the quarter may be better than September, but it still is very early,” said Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst with Maxim Group.

Chief Executive Gary Kelly told CNBC-TV that while consumer demand held up, airfares bought mainly by business passengers softened in the third quarter. Southwest’s average fare in the period eased to $142.86 from $143.03 a year earlier.

“Business travelers were there, but it felt like we needed a little bit more of aggressive pricing to entice them,” Kelly said.

Net income was $16 million, or 2 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $140 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items of $81 million, profit was 13 cents per share. On that basis, analysts expected 12 cents on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue was flat at $4.3 billion, a bit softer than analysts expected.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important pricing measure referred to as unit revenue, rose 1 percent in the quarter, compared with a reported rise of about 6 percent in the 2011 period. Southwest said it expected a solid increase in that metric in the fourth quarter.

Dallas-based Southwest, the traditional U.S. low-fare leader, acquired AirTran last year, gaining entry to big U.S. markets such as Atlanta. The carrier is facing more pressure to lower overall expenses to be able to better compete against its rivals that have restructured.

“Not only are there macroeconomic challenges with the weak economy, but there’s micro-company challenges related to the integration of AirTran and re-doing their model,” Neidl said.

In the third quarter, operating expenses rose 4.2 percent even as fuel and oil costs fell 3.7 percent. Costs for maintenance materials and repairs rose 10 percent and expenses tied to salaries and wages grew nearly 4 percent.

Southwest expects an average fuel price of $3.45 a gallon in the current fourth quarter, compared with $3.16 a gallon in the third quarter.