Southwest Airlines quarterly profit tops estimates
April 25, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as passenger revenue rose, but cautioned that a key revenue measure would weaken in the current month.

Net income came to $59 million, or 8 cents a share, for the first quarter, compared with $98 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 7 cents a share compared with 2 cents a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent to $4.1 billion. Operating expenses rose 1 percent.

Southwest said unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile, would decline in April from a year earlier but added that lower fuel prices have for the most part offset that softness. May and June bookings were looking “solid,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

