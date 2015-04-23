FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southwest Airlines earnings nearly triple in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines earnings nearly triple in first quarter

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

A Southwest Airlines jet comes in to land at Lindbergh Field in San Diego, California February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday said its first-quarter profit nearly tripled but forecast a decline in unit revenue for April.

The airline reported net income of $453 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Demand was strong, Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in a news release, adding that traffic from Southwest’s new Dallas routes increased 145.5 percent from a year ago.

However, the low-cost carrier expects about a 2 percent decline in passenger unit revenue in April. Kelly cited an “exceptional and above-trend performance” in last year’s second quarter.

Southwest said it expected to pay $2.00 per gallon for jet fuel this quarter and forecast a 1 percent to 2 percent decline in unit costs, excluding fuel and special charges.

The Dallas company forecast a 5 percent rise in available seat miles, a measure of capacity, for 2016. Any further growth would be “modest,” Kelly said.

Southwest plans to complete its $1 billion stock buyback program in May with the purchase of the last $80 million in shares authorized. It said it paid $81 million in dividends and repurchased $300 million in stock last quarter.

Shares of Southwest were up 1.5 percent at $42.85 in trading before the market opened.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.