FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
32 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines profit falls 9 percent as expenses rise
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 32 minutes ago

Southwest Airlines profit falls 9 percent as expenses rise

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States April 23, 2015.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit as its operating expenses increased.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $746 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $820 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.24 per share.

Operating revenue rose 6.7 percent to $5.74 billion.

Unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, increased 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.