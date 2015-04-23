FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest Airlines to explore new IT functions, such as codesharing
#Business News
April 23, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Southwest Airlines to explore new IT functions, such as codesharing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Southwest Airlines flight lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 14, 2015.REUTERS/Louis Nastro

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) will explore new functions enabled by a new reservation system after it is in place, such as codesharing flights and assigning seats to passengers, Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in an investor call on Thursday.

He said, however, that the low-cost carrier has not committed to any changes currently and has “absolutely no thought, no plans, no desire to assign seats whatsoever.”

The airline could have added seat assignment functionality to its existing reservation system, but has chosen not to, Kelly added.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
