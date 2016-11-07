Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States in this April 23, 2015, file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files -

Pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) voted to ratify a new contract that hikes wages and alters retirement benefits, their union said on Monday, following more than four years of talks.

The deal raises pay by 15 percent upon ratification, followed by increases of 3 percent annually through 2020, the Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association said in a news release.

The new contract also moves pilots from a company-matching pension plan to one where they do not have to contribute to receive benefits, and it protects pilots' work in case Southwest chooses to market flights on non-U.S. airlines, the union said.

It added that more than 84 percent of voting pilots had approved the deal.

Dallas-based Southwest expects new labor deals will raise its unit costs, excluding fuel and other items, by about 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo said last month.

Flight attendants at the budget airline voted to ratify a new contract a week ago.

