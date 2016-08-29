FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Southwest Airlines, pilots agree in principle on new contract
#Business News
August 29, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Southwest Airlines, pilots agree in principle on new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States April 23, 2015.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and its pilots have agreed in principle on a new contract, the U.S. budget carrier's pilot union said on Monday.

The agreement, which runs through Aug. 31, 2020, includes future pay hikes as well as retrospective increases from 2013, Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association (SWAPA) said. (bit.ly/2c0ycrB)

"While a new contract is certainly not a done deal, this is the next step in the process," SWAPA President Jon Weaks said.

SWAPA's board will meet in mid-September to review the contract and decide if it should be put to a ratification vote, the union said.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
