Oil steady in volatile session, down 2 percent for the week
NEW YORK Oil prices were largely unchanged on Friday in a volatile session, as traders reacted to comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and reports of missile activity in Saudi Arabia.
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and its pilots have agreed in principle on a new contract, the U.S. budget carrier's pilot union said on Monday.
The agreement, which runs through Aug. 31, 2020, includes future pay hikes as well as retrospective increases from 2013, Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association (SWAPA) said. (bit.ly/2c0ycrB)
"While a new contract is certainly not a done deal, this is the next step in the process," SWAPA President Jon Weaks said.
SWAPA's board will meet in mid-September to review the contract and decide if it should be put to a ratification vote, the union said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines , Southwest Airlines , and United Airlines for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.
VIENNA A Chinese citizen has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a cyber attack that cost Austrian aerospace parts maker FACC 42 million euros ($47.39 million), Austrian police said on Friday.