a year ago
Southwest Airlines signs tentative agreement with flight attendants
#Business News
September 9, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Southwest Airlines signs tentative agreement with flight attendants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Southwest Airlines planes are seen in front of the Las Vegas strip, Nevada, United States April 23, 2015.Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Budget airline Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents the company's flight attendants.

The airline has not released any date for the ratification vote by the attendants, who rejected in July 2015 a tentative contract that would have raised wages but involved changes in work rules that many thought were burdensome.

The airline reached a tentative agreement with its pilot union last month.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

