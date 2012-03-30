Analysis: Soy rally to lure US acres but corn hard to uproot

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The biggest first-quarter rally in soybean prices in eight years is almost certain to lure U.S. farmers into planting more of the oilseed -- but not, as it might seem, at the expense of corn.

Just hours after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual planting intentions report, which projected more corn and fewer soybean acres than what traders had expected, some analysts were counting on significant revisions after the government surveys farmers again in June, when those crops are in the ground.

The reason seems simple: in the weeks since USDA began its latest survey in early March, new-crop CBOT November soybean futures prices have increased more than 5 percent, while CBOT December corn, which represents the 2012 harvest, has fallen about 5 percent through Friday.

This diverging performance -- extended on Friday by the USDA report -- has caused the closely watched soybean-to-corn price ratio to rise by 10 percent this month to 2.51-to-1, or 2.51 bushels of corn to 1 bushel of soy, from 2.28-to-1. That is the biggest March gain in at least a decade.

It comes at a crucial moment as many farmers make final decisions on whether to plant corn or soy, which often compete for the same land.

“The market is really trying to bring in more bean plantings any way it can,” said Anne Frick, oilseeds analyst with Jefferies Bache in New York.

But even after topping 2.5-to-1 this week, a threshold that traders have long used to determine when farmers will begin to favor soybeans, analysts now caution against reading too much into a metric with a patchy track record.

For starters, one of the warmest March’s on record has prompted some Midwest farmers to begin dressing fields for corn and to plant weeks ahead of normal, making it much more difficult to make a later switch to soybeans.

“I think there has been some shift over to beans, more so than earlier in the calendar year. But countering that would appear to be a stage for perhaps record early planting,” said Rich Feltes, vice president for research for R.J. O‘Brien in Chicago.

And history shows that March price action does not greatly affect crop planting decisions. April is marginally better, but some analysts say a handful of other factors -- from weather to crop rotation to input costs -- may play a larger role.

Soybeans may yet win more acres, some say, but it is more likely at the expense of cotton or wheat than corn.

SURVEY SAYS...

The debate over the corn-vs-soy outlook was on display at the CME Group’s post-report panel. Jerrod Kitt, director of research at the Linn Group, said farmers could increase soybean plantings by as much as 2 million acres given the price rally.

But Bill Tierney, chief economist at AgResource Co, demurred. He said weather conditions rather than price dynamics will ultimately determine the final tally, with the thus-far rapid planting pace in favor of corn.

The CBOT new-crop soy/corn ratio started the year at 2.06-to-1 and edged up to 2.11-to-1 by February 1, and then began an upward trajectory through February and March, surpassing on Friday the 2.5-to-1 level that should encourage soybeans.

Driving the ratio’s rise was the steady deterioration of the soybean crops in South America, especially Brazil, due to drought. Those problems have tightened projected world soy supplies and could steer soy export business to the United States in the 2012/13 marketing year, tightening U.S. stocks.

On top of that, USDA on Friday projected U.S. 2012 soybean plantings at 73.9 million acres, the fewest since 2007. The figure was below trade estimates of 74 million to 76.7 million.

The impact of the soy/corn ratio’s move is likely to be seen in USDA’s June acreage report, which can vary by millions of acres compared to Friday’s Planting Intentions report, which is based on a survey conducted in the first two weeks of March.

In 2007, the ratio rallied sharply at the tail end of the month, but then fell abruptly in early April. Instead of switching more crops to soy, farmers actually planted 3.4 percent more corn than they had intended in early March, according to Reuters calculations based on the USDA’s intentions report compared to the year’s final acreage numbers.

In 2009, the ratio faltered during March but rose in April as the extent of a severe drought in Argentina became clear. USDA’s final planting data that year showed U.S. farmers raised soybean plantings by 1.9 percent compared to their original plans, and added 1.6 percent more corn acres as well.

WEATHER FAVORS CORN

The market is not the only factor affecting producers’ planting decisions. So far, weather in the U.S. Corn Belt has favored corn, which is seeded before soybeans. The balmy winter and early spring followed a dry autumn, all of which helped farmers prepare fields for corn.

“We had a really good fall. Everybody got fall tillage done because it was dry. The economics (then) favored corn versus beans,” said Dale Durchholz, analyst with Agrivisor in Bloomington, Illinois.

This spring, Durchholz added, “A lot of places have had an opportunity to wrap up any tillage and get fertilizer down. Once you do that, because it’s high cost, it takes a lot to switch back to beans.”

Corn uses more fertilizer than soybeans.

However, Frick noted that if a spring freeze or flooding damages early planted corn, farmers could replant with soybeans, which can be seeded well into June.

If farmers want to add soybean acres, planting less corn is not the only option. Producers in the Southeast can switch some acres intended for cotton, for example, and those in parts of the Dakotas can plant soybeans at the expense of spring wheat.

Some may be able to ramp up “double-crop” soybeans, which are seeded immediately following the harvest of soft red winter wheat. And others might seed acres they intended to leave fallow.

“The other thing you do with strength in the bean market is, you plant all the double-crop acres you can,” Durchholz said. “The incentive is there.”