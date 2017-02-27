Europe launches fifth Sentinel Earth observation satellite
Europe launched the fifth of its Sentinel Earth observation satellites on Monday as part of its multi-billion-euro Copernicus program to provide speedy images of land, oceans and waterways.
JERUSALEM Israel's Space Communications has begun operating a new communications satellite, Amos-7, it said on Monday, a major milestone after it lost two satellites in the past two years.
Amos-7 will replace the aging Amos-2 and provide service to clients in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. This was one of the tasks meant to be carried out by the Amos-6 satellite that was destroyed last September in Florida when a SpaceX launcher exploded.
Spacecom had lost contact with another of its satellites in 2015.
Amos-7 is the first addition to Spacecom's fleet since the Florida explosion. It has been in orbit since 2014 and was obtained in an agreement with Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings at a cost of $22 million a year for four years, with an option to extend for an additional year.
"The satellite is a key element in expanding our multi-regional growth patterns and enhancing the array of communications – broadcast, broadband and data – that we can provide," said senior vice president of sales Jacob Keret.
Spacecom has also announced it was buying a satellite from Boeing Satellite Systems International for $161 million.
Israel's Eurocom Holdings owns 64 percent of Spacecom, whose shares were up 2.7 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv but are down some 37 percent since Amos-6 was destroyed.
SHANGHAI China will develop rockets that can be launched into space from aircraft, a senior official told the state-run China Daily newspaper, as Beijing aims to send hundreds of satellites into orbit for military, commercial and scientific aims.
LONDON Three neuroscientists won the world's most valuable prize for brain research on Monday for pioneering work on the brain's reward pathways - a system that is central to human and animal survival as well as disorders such as addiction and obesity.