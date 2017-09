Richard Branson poses for a portrait in support of his new book, "Screw Business As Usual" at the Virgin Offices in New York in this December 1, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Richard Branson said via Twitter on Friday that he was on his way to Mojave following the crash of a suborbital passenger spaceship being developed by his Virgin Galactic company that killed one crew member and injured a second.

“Thoughts with all @virgingalactic & Scaled, thanks for all your messages of support. I‘m flying to Mojave immediately to be with the team,” Branson tweeted.