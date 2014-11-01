FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richard Branson 'determined' to learn from spaceship crash
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
November 1, 2014 / 5:33 PM / 3 years ago

Richard Branson 'determined' to learn from spaceship crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said on Saturday he was working with U.S. authorities to determine what caused a passenger spaceship being developed by his space tourism company to crash in California, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

Branson arrived in California to meet Virgin Galactic employees and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, which he said would handle all work and official comment on the investigation.

He also said he was “determined” to learn from Friday’s crash of SpaceShipTwo, which went down in pieces during a test flight in the Mojave Desert, 95 miles (150 km) north of Los Angeles.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.