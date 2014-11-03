FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
System to help Virgin spaceship descend deployed early: NTSB
November 3, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

System to help Virgin spaceship descend deployed early: NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOJAVE Calif. (Reuters) - The investigation into last week’s crash of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has determined that the “feathering” function to help the craft descend had deployed early, the head of National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.

The investigators recovered the spaceship’s fuel tanks and engine intact, indicating there was no explosion, acting NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said at a press conference in Mojave, California, near the site of the crash.

Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Nick Macfie

