System to help Virgin spaceship descend deployed early: NTSB

MOJAVE Calif. (Reuters) - The investigation into last week’s crash of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has determined that the “feathering” function to help the craft descend had deployed early, the head of National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.

The investigators recovered the spaceship’s fuel tanks and engine intact, indicating there was no explosion, acting NTSB chairman Christopher Hart said at a press conference in Mojave, California, near the site of the crash.