Europe's prototype gravity wave detector reset for Thursday launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - The launch of a prototype satellite to look for ripples in space and across time is back on track for Thursday following a day’s delay to review a potential technical concern with Europe’s Vega rocket, officials said on Wednesday.

The spacecraft, known as LISA Pathfinder, is scheduled for liftoff at 0404 GMT from the European Space Agency’s launch site at Kourou, French Guiana.

Managers had delayed the launch to review engineering data about how much heating the rocket’s liquid-fueled fourth-stage would be subjected to during its flight.

The rocket is designed to deliver the 1,900 kg (4,200-pound) satellite into an orbit 1.5 million km (930,000 miles ) from Earth.

From that vantage point, the prototype Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, or LISA, spacecraft will spend about six months testing a technique to detect ripples in space and across time, a phenomenon predicted but never proven by physicist Albert Einstein 100 years ago.

The ripples, known as gravitational waves, are caused by massive celestial bodies warping space, similar to a bowling ball rolling across a trampoline.

Like light, gravity travels in waves, though so far attempts to detect them with ground-based observatories have been unsuccessful.

LISA Pathfinder is intended to pave the way for an operational gravity wave detector that would use three satellites, formation-flying in a triangle 1 million kilometers (621,371 miles) apart.

The satellites would contain small metal cubes that would oscillate as a gravitational wave passes through, similar to a buoy rising and falling on the ocean.

Using a laser to measure tiny changes in the distances between the cubes, scientists hope to track the subtle flexing of space and time.

LISA Pathfinder will demonstrate the concept with the two metal cubes, positioned 38 centimeters (15 inches) apart inside a single spacecraft. The LISA Pathfinder mission costs about 400 million euros ($423 million).