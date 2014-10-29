Unmanned U.S. Atlas rocket blasts off with GPS satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. (Reuters) - An unmanned Atlas rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday to deliver a Global Positioning System navigation satellite into orbit for the U.S. Air Force.

The 189-foot-tall (58-meter) rocket, built and launched by a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, lifted off at 1:21 p.m..

Perched on top of the rocket was a $245 million Boeing-built GPS satellite, the eighth in the military’s new Block 2F series. Once in position 12,660 miles (20,374 km) above the planet, the spacecraft will replace an aging satellite in the 31-member operational network.

The launch from Florida occurred 17 hours after an unmanned Orbital Sciences Antares rocket exploded seconds after liftoff from a launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station.

“The 45th Space Wing and the launch team evaluated the Atlas 5 launch vehicle for common components with the failed Antares launch vehicle … (and) have determined that these common components do not introduce any additional risk to the success of the Atlas 5 GPS mission,” the Air Force said in a statement before launch.

Orbital Sciences and the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial space flights in the United States, are investigating the accident, with assistance from NASA, which owns the Wallops Flight Facility and which has a $1.9 billion contract with Orbital Sciences to fly cargo to the space station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations.

The new 2F GPS satellites, which are designed to last 12 years, feature greater accuracy, stronger anti-jamming protection and a commercial aviation search-and-rescue signal. Three more satellites in the series are slated to launch next year, with the 12th and final member targeted to fly in 2016.

Wednesday’s launch was the 50th Atlas 5 flight and 89th mission overall for the United Launch Alliance partnership.