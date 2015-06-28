FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigation will ground rockets for 'a number of months': SpaceX
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
June 28, 2015 / 5:59 PM / 2 years ago

Investigation will ground rockets for 'a number of months': SpaceX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said an investigation into Sunday’s explosion shortly after launch of one of the company’s Falcon 9 rockets will ground the rockets for several months but less than a year.

“I imagine a number of months or so,” Shotwell said at a news conference. “It’s certainly not going to be a year.”

The rocket was on a mission to resupply the International Space Station. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter a preliminary analysis indicated a problem with the rocket’s upper-stage engine.

Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Eric Beech and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.