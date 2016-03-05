FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpaceX rocket destroyed in failed ocean landing attempt
#Science News
March 5, 2016 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

SpaceX rocket destroyed in failed ocean landing attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in this December 21, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - A SpaceX Falcon rocket thrust a communications satellite into orbit on Friday before the reusable main-stage booster turned around, soared back toward Earth and was destroyed when it failed to land itself on a platform in the ocean, the company said.

SpaceX, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, previously said the chances of a successful return landing of the rocket’s main stage at sea were slim, given its high speed when it separated from the spacecraft.

A returning Falcon rocket main stage successfully touched down on a ground-based landing pad near the launch site in December following a less-demanding launch.

Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral; Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler; Editing by Steve Gorman

