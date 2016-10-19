An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft set on the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

International Space Station (ISS) crew members Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. (L), Sergey Ryzhikov (C) and Andrey Borisenko of Russia sit behind a glass wall during a news conference before their launch to the ISS scheduled on October 19, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew memberSergey Ryzhikov of Russia looks on in a bus as he leaves to board the Soyuz spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. waves from a bus as he leaves for a pre-launch preparation at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Andrey Borisenko of Russia waves from a bus as he leaves for a pre-launch preparation at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. and Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia (L-R) walk after donning space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Andrey Borisenko of Russia smiles after donning a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Ryzhikov of Russia looks on after donning a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. smiles after donning a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. waves during a check of his spacesuit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Shane Kimbrough of the U.S. (C), Sergey Ryzhikov of Russia (bottom), and Andrey Borisenko of Russia board the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members (L to R)Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia walk after donning space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying the crew of Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying the crew of Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying the crew of Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying the crew of Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying the crew of Shane Kimbrough of the U.S., Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off from Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a two-day journey to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz space ship carrying NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 14:05 local time (0805 GMT) and reached orbit about eight minutes later.

It will travel in space for two days before docking at the station, which orbits about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.

The trio will replace three ISS crew members - Kate Rubins of NASA, Anatoly Ivanishin of Roscosmos and Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - who are due to return to Earth on Oct.29.

Wednesday's launch was originally scheduled for Sept.23, but was postponed because of technical problems with the Soyuz that have since been fixed.

(Reporting by Shamil Zhumatov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)